Blue Peak High graduates 15 seniors

Blue Peak High School kicked off high school graduation week in Tooele County with their commencement program on the evening of May 24 in their gymnasium.

The graduating seniors marched into the gymnasium, one at a time, to a recording of “Pomp and Circumstance.”

The program included addresses from graduating seniors Holly Turner and Robert Pacheco.

Language arts teacher Rachel Kime also addressed the graduating class and guests.

Blue Peak principal Kendall Topham offered a few remarks before he presented the 2021 graduating class. Board President Melissa Rich accepted the class and helped with the presentation of diplomas along with board members Robert Gowans and Julia Holt.

“This last and a half has been hard for us because of COVID, but we made it here,” Turner said. “It looked like this day was so much further away than we all thought. … We all make mistakes, and that is OK, but along with making mistakes comes fixing them. .. And we learn from them,” Turner told her fellow graduates.

Pacheco told the graduating seniors and their guests that life is full of risks.

“We are capable of succeeding in life,” he said. “It’s just a matter of how and if you push yourself to do your very best. … Life is inherently risky, but there is one risk to be avoided at all costs, and that is the risk of doing nothing.”

Kime encouraged the graduates to “try and learn every day.”

“I want you to learn not only to be a cog in a machine and provide eight hours of productivity,” she said. “Learn beyond the classroom … learning builds empathy, brings joy and skills to help other people. Learn intimately on a human level and don’t be afraid to learn more about yourself.”

Topham told the graduating class that they have been Panthers, the school mascot.

“We are here tonight to celebrate you,” he said. “You really have been panthers on the prowl. With stealth you have actively completed pursuing the requirements for a Blue Peak High School diploma. You pounced and devoured your prey, that is the requirements of a high school diploma.”

Blue Peak High School is the school district’s alternative high school. It is located at the school district’s Community Learning Center in Tooele City. Many of Blue Peak’s students are referred to the school by counselors at other high schools in Tooele Valley because the students are severely short of expected credits, putting timely graduation at risk, according to school district officials.