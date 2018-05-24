Blue Peak High graduates 19

Students urged to ‘take time to enjoy the little things in life’ ♦

Blue Peak High School graduated 19 students in a ceremony held in the school’s gym on Monday night.

With an enrollment of 100 students, Blue Peak High School is the school district’s alternative high school. It is located at the school district’s Community Learning Center in Tooele City.

“OK, this is happening,” said graduating student speaker Emily Hondel, as she started her remarks.

Many of Blue Peak’s students are referred to the school by counselors at other high schools in Tooele Valley because the students are severely short of expected credits, putting timely graduation at risk, according to school district officials.

Coming to Blue Peak was her chance to get the help she needed, Hondel explained.

“You know the battles you have won and the ones you lost,” Hondel said. “Never stop fighting them. It’s going to be a fight to live an interesting life, but it’s a life worth fighting for.”

Destiny Ivie, student speaker, said that Blue Peak High School helped her find a big part of herself.

“I took the time to learn I can do anything I want if I put my mind to it,” Ivie said. “I never thought I would be here today. I am the first of six to graduate and make my parents proud.”

Rachel Kime, Blue Peak’s language arts teacher, addressed the graduates.

Kime said she was drawn to teach English by the great stories of humanity told in literature.

“They help us understand different cultures,” she said. “They help us understand the painful, ambiguous, unfamiliar, terrifying, and insanely awesome parts of the human condition.

“No one story can define a person,” Kime said. “You have the potential to create your own story.”

Before officially presenting the graduating senior class, Principal Kendall Topham gave a few words of counsel to the seniors.

“Continue to chase your dreams and enjoy the journey of life,” he said. “Take time to enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.”