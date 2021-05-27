Blue Peak Online school graduates 112

Tooele County School District’s Blue Peak Online graduated 112 students in a ceremony held at the Tooele High School auditorium on Wednesday evening.

Usually, TCSD’s online graduates would graduate with Blue Peak High School, but this year the school district separated Blue Peak’s online students into a separate program, according to Hal Strain, director of Blue Peak Online.

“This will be the first class, the last class, and the only class to graduate from Blue Peak Online,” said Strain. “Next year we are reorganizing online education and establishing the Digital Education Center, which will be its own school.”

The graduation ceremony included an address from Courtney Davis, school counselor and a musical number, “Sonatina Op. 36 No. 3” by Muzio Clementi,” performed on piano by Kristine Evans.

Willow Wootton was the graduating student speaker.

Strain presented the graduating class, which was accepted by school board member Julia Holt.

“I’m proud of you all, no matter why or how,” said Davis. “And you should be proud of yourselves no matter why or how. … This is a small stop to what is ahead.”

Noting that the graduating class was Blue Peak Online’s first, last, and only graduating class, Davis told the graduates “you are the first, last, and only you.”

Wootton said she had fallen behind in school, but a school administrator encouraged her to keep on trying and to look at the district’s online program.

“My whole life I struggled with school, not just school work but every school year I worried I wouldn’t fit in … but I knew that every day I would come home to a loving family that would help me.”

Strain presented the graduating class and vouched for their completion of all requirements for graduation.

“You’ve shown what hard work and dedication can do,” he said. “Of course you’ve had a few challenges while on the way, but you have exceeded the goals you set for yourself.”

Blue Peak Online officially will become The Digital Education Center as of July 1, 2021.

The Digital Education Center provides online learning for kindergarten through 12th grade students using Pathblazer and Edgenuity Learning Management Systems.