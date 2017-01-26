Board reviewing golf, burial plots for compensation

The Stansbury Park Service Agency board reviewed two options for expanding the compensation to board members past and present during its meeting Wednesday night.

Board members currently receive free access to service agency amenities, such as the pool or golf course, as their only compensation for serving. Former board members retain free access to amenities owned and operated by the service agency, which does not include the golf course.

Board member Glenn Oscarson mentioned the increased compensation for the Tooele County commissioners and school board during his pitch for expanding access for former board members who served two terms, specifically the golf course. He said there are likely only three previous board members who would be affected by access to the golf course.

“That would open it up to where we could recognize the service of some of the other people who served before us,” Oscarson said.

Stansbury Park Service Agency manager Randall Jones said the access benefits were intended to reward board members, especially those who served in the early days of the community.

“People on the board, especially in those days, were putting in a lot of time because we didn’t have any staff and we wanted to be able to compensate them,” Jones said.

The language on benefits for former members, which specifies access to amenities owned and operated by the service agency, is intended to avoid entanglements with the privately-leased golf course, according to Jones.

“The reason we put owned and operated by the service agency is because we leased the golf course to a private vendor who has the right to determine who he gives free golf to or not,” he said.

Oscarson said the service agency is already reimbursing the golf course lease fee, approximately $20,000, to the private ownership to be used for improving the facility. He also said free entrance means current and former board members could attend the golf course more frequently.

“When they come, they don’t get a free cart, they don’t get free food, they don’t get things they tend to spend money on,” Oscarson said. “So it’s actually going to bring revenue in … They’ll come more often and spend more money the other way.”

Jones said an agreement would need to be reached with the current leasee of the property, Jeff Green. If the board changes the language to read amenities owned “or” operated by the service agency, the service agency could be required to purchase golf season passes for all board members if the leasee did not agree to offer access for free, he said.

“Then you’re going to have to go out and buy a season pass for each person, each year because that’s a benefit you offered,” Jones said.

Oscarson also proposed offering burial plots at the Stansbury Park cemetery for board members in exchange for their service. He said board members could receive a certificate of reservation, which they could choose to use if they are buried in Stansbury Park.

Board members could receive one burial plot for each term they served, one for themselves and one for their spouse, Oscarson said.

“Sitting members would have an increased interest to make sure even 50 years from now there’s a real effort for continuation of the cemetery,” he said.

Board chairman Neil Smart questioned if offering burial plots is done by other municipalities and how frequently. Oscarson said Tooele City reviewed the possibility but the proposal was ultimately voted down.

Jones said he had concerns with the bookkeeping to track certificates of reservation for board members who want to be buried in the community’s cemetery.

“It would save you money up front but it just could get messy,” he said.

The board tabled discussions on compensation so Oscarson and Jones could review the possibility of offering golf course access to former board members with Green and look into other municipalities that may offer burial plot benefits to members.