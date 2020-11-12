Bob Shields provides service in multiple ways

Stansbury Park’s Bob Shields freed up some time last week after he stepped away as a member of the Mountain West Medical Center Board of Directors after more than 20 years of service. He said it was time to give somebody else the opportunity.

Helping out with hospital issues has been only one of a myriad ways Shields has helped others throughout the years. He is always in the process of helping somebody or some organization.

“We as a family have always been proud of the service Bob has given to the community.

Those that know him call him Captain Community,” said his wife Marilyn.

Shields grew up in Tooele and has lived in Stanbury Park since its early beginnings.

He served on the Tooele Hospital board when the county was struggling to keep it operational.

“We were finally able to sell it to someone interested in constructing a new hospital building and that worked out very well for Tooele County,” he said.

Shields said the board approves all credentialing of providers and handles other tasks.

“We go over all the statistics as to how things are going. We’ll talk about anything that needs to be improved such as what particular specialties are needed at the hospital,” Shields said.

Hospital CEO Phil Eaton said Shield’s service is appreciated.

“Bob has led the hospital alongside its administration through thick and thin. He was part of the efforts leading up to today with our partnership with the University of Utah,” Eaton said.

“Bob’s service is remarkable and how he helped the community by bolstering the hospital and is truly the mark of an outstanding community volunteer. We will stay close to Bob and wish him well on his other volunteer efforts,” Eaton said.

Shields continues to serve on the Stansbury Park Improvement District Board, a position he has held for 16 years after he worked as the manager of SPID from 1999-2004.

“He has been instrumental to the success of SPID in approving the development of two new culinary wells, and an additional 3 million gallons of culinary water storage,” said SPID Manager Brett Palmer. “In 2002 while serving as the manager he oversaw the construction of a 2 million gallon storage tank. In 2009 a well was drilled for the purpose of removing the golf course irrigation off of the culinary system. In 2011 a $6 million upgrade was made to the wastewater treatment plant. Bob brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to SPID. It has been a pleasure having him serve as a board member.”

For those wanting information about the Benson Gristmill or Old Mills in general, Bob and Marilyn Shields are the couple to see.

Marilyn supervised Benson Gristmill for more than 25 years. During that time Bob provided project ideas and helped Boy Scouts complete their Eagle projects with tasks at the mill.

Through their efforts and the efforts of others ,Benson Gristmill has become a popular place for tourists and area residents.

The mill was erected by pioneer master craftsmen who used ingenious construction methods at the time. As a result of a restoration initiative, which began in the 1980s by local volunteers, the mill today is widely recognized as one of the more intact pioneer era industrial buildings in Utah.

“In 1980 we had a meeting in my basement. A bunch of people were interested in trying to save the Benson Gristmill,” Shields said. “Terracor developed Stansbury Park and it was later acquired by Leucadia. Leucadia was approached to see if they would donate the Benson Gristmill property to the LDS Church or Tooele County. The LDS Church was not interested in picking up the property so it was donated to the County with the stipulation that work had to be done on the old mill within a five-year period of time.”

He said the mill is the only original building on the site, all other buildings on the County property were constructed or brought in, including a replica of the original miller’s house.

When Tooele County’s budget tightened in 2013 and employees were laid off, Shields volunteered to take care of the lawns and irrigation system on the property. A task he continues to handle at no cost to the County.

Bob and Marilyn are also board members of SPOOM, the Society for Preservation of Old Mills. Bob is a member of a Bear Lake timeshare board. Bob also served as president of the Stansbury Homeowners Association.

“While he’s a retired human resources manager that worked for years for Kennecott, he’s done anything but retire from staying busy,” Marilyn said.

“If he is not in the middle of helping someone, he is looking for a project or something he can do to help a neighbor or family member. And he intentionally won’t turn on the TV each day until after 5 p.m. to ensure he doesn’t miss an opportunity to serve.”

Bob said he learned from his father Ken Shields how to be a man of service.

“I guess it all goes back to ‘like-father-like-son’,” he said. In 1977, Ken Shields was identified as “The Good Samaritan” for the year by the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin.

Bob Shields certainly has been a Good Samaritan throughout his lifetime with Tooele County tand others the main beneficiaries.