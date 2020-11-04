Body found at Soldier Canyon fire identified

Investigation now ruled a homicide ♦

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Department has released the identity of the body found at the scene of the Soldier Canyon fire.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. On Oct. 29, the homicide victim was identified as 60-year-old Vincent Howard Beazel of Stansbury Park.

Police said Beazel died as a result of a gunshot wound.

How Beazel’s body ended up at the scene is still under investigation. The investigation is now a homicide investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

On the afternoon of Oct 24, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in Soldier Canyon, outside of Stockton. Upon arrival, firefighters located a deceased male on the west edge of the fire.

Tooele County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene to investigate the dead body, but they had to wait until the fire in the immediate area was contained enough to safely investigate, officials said.

After containing part of the fire near the body and processing the scene, investigators determined the death was a homicide.

Police also found a late 90s Honda Accord, white in color, abandoned near the scene of the fire.

The fire was extinguished on Oct. 28 around 2:30 p.m after burning 32.5 acres, according to the county fire warden, Dan Walton.

No injuries because of the fire were reported and no structures were burned, according to Walton.

Anyone with any information regarding the death at the fire should call Detective Light at 435-277-4212 or Lieutenant Norberto Aranda at 435-277-4254