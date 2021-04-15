Body found near I-80 Tuesday

A body was found Tuesday in Tooele County south of Interstate 80 near the Rowley exit.

Medical examiners are still investigating the death.

On Tuesday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. deputies responded to the area of mile marker 77 on I-80 where the body of a 28-year-old male was located south of the freeway, according to Tooele County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Norberto Aranda.

The body was found by rock climbers that were in the area. The death of the male is suspicious, according to Aranda, but no foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing and pending a medical examiner’s report.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Transcript Bulletin will update the general public as soon as more is known.