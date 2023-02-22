Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
Body found on I-80 west

Gunshot wounds likely cause of death 

A driver on Interstate-80, west of Tooele notified Tooele County Dispatch of a possible body along the roadside at around 1:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Utah Highway Patrol officers responded to westbound I-80 near mile marker 93.

When they arrived on scene, troopers located a body that was several feet off the roadway in the dirt on the north shoulder in sagebrush, according to Cameron Roden, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

Roden said the body appeared to a middle-aged man. 

Initial investigations show that the cause of death was likely a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Troopers quickly closed the outside lane and the shoulder for investigation.

It is unknown how long the body has been there. The state Bureau of Investigation is working on identifying the body and notifying the family.

The incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

 

