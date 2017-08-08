Body of missing West Bountiful man found in Tooele County

The body of a missing West Bountiful man was recovered Saturday morning in Tooele County, according to Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer.

John Darrell Page, 74, was last seen at a Maverick convenience store in Centerville on July 24 and his family had been searching for him since he was reported missing on July 27. His body was discovered by a family friend searching on horseback with hunting dogs in the hills near Lakeside around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Wimmer said.

Page was found about a mile and a half from his pickup truck, which was recovered near Wrathall Pass just over the Box Elder County line, according to Wimmer. He said the location he was found in was mountainous, rocky terrain only a quarter mile out of the primary search area, where volunteers and search and rescue crews combed the area in a grid search.

The search for Page in Tooele County began after cell phone location information indicated Page’s phone was roughly 20 miles northwest of South Mountain, Wimmer said. Page was known to frequent Tooele County for target practice and collecting arrowheads.

While the state medical examiner has not released an official report on cause of death, Wimmer said investigators believe Page may have fallen and been injured. Foul play is not suspected in Page’s disappearance or death.

West Bountiful Police Department announced organized search efforts were suspended on July 30 but family and friends continued to look for Page. Wimmer said more than 100 volunteers contributed to the search the weekend following his disappearance.