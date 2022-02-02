Bodycam footage released in shooting

The Tooele City Police recently released body camera footage and 911 call audio from the home of an intoxicated man who pointed a firearm at police in the early hours of Jan. 12.

On Jan. 12 around 4 a.m., Tooele County Dispatch received a call from a woman in Tooele City near 900 West and 600 South, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer for the Tooele City Police Department. The footage shows three shots fired: two by officers and one by the intoxicated man at residence.

The woman told dispatch that her husband was intoxicated, suicidal, and had left home armed with a firearm. Before officers arrived at the home, the woman called dispatch again and told them her husband had returned home, everything was okay, and the police were no longer needed.

But around 5 a.m., the woman called dispatch again told them that the situation had turned physical.

“He’s under the influence of something and I need him out of here,” the woman frantically told dispatch.

When the dispatcher asked if the situation had turned physical, the woman replied, “Yes.”

“He’s saying he’s going to shoot me and he’s going to shoot them,” she said, not explaining who “them” were.

The woman also told the dispatcher that there were guns in the home and she knew her husband was going to go get them.

“The dispatcher could actually hear the woman screaming for the male to get off of her,” Hansen said, explaining the audio from the third 911 call.

“No, get away from me,” the woman could be heard yelling at her husband.

The man could be heard asking his wife if she wanted him dead, to which she replied, “No.”

The woman told her husband that he scared her.

“You scare me,” she said. “You put bullet holes through the ceiling.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they rang the doorbell twice but didn’t see anyone until a man appeared in the door that led to the garage from the house with a firearm.

Body camera footage showed that the male pointed his firearm at officers who raised their firearms and said, “drop the gun” and “put the gun down” several times.

The man can be heard yelling profanities at police and saying “No.” He refused to put the firearm down.

Because the man didn’t drop the firearm, officers discharged two rounds at the man and the suspect fell down behind the door.

Body camera footage shows that as officers approached the man after they fired shots that hit him, the man fired one shot head height into the door that the officers were up against.

Officers pushed the door open, removed the firearm from the man, and rendered medical aid until the paramedics arrived.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time. Last week he was still in critical condition.

The name of the man that was shot has not yet been released pending the investigation.