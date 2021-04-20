Boil order issued for Tooele City neighborhood rescinded

Water line break brought boil order on Friday night ♦

A water boil advisory was issued for a small part of Tooele City this past weekend because of a break in a water line.

The order has since been rescinded.

On Friday, just after 5 p.m. resident in the Loma Vista and Skyline Ridge Subdivisions, including residents living east of Droubay Road, west of Canyon Overlook Drive, North of Skyline Drive, and those living on 270 South were ordered to not drink their water without first boiling it, according to Shilo Baker, assistant to the mayor.

Residents were warned that there was a break in the water line in their area.

“We believe we have the impact isolated and we are taking precautions and testing to ensure water quality,” Tooele City wrote on Facebook.

Tooele City officials warned members of the community who lived in the affected areas to bring all water they planned to use to a boil for three minutes and let it cool before using it.

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” they wrote on Facebook on Friday. “Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Although the city didn’t know if the water was contaminated because of the break, they warned those affected that E. coli bacteria may be present in the water.

According to Baker, Tooele City officials do know why the break in the water line occurred. They aren’t releasing details, but as soon as the break was noticed they began investigating and trying to correct the problem.

The advisory was lifted on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Boil orders in Tooele City usually don’t last long, according to Baker.

“These are typically very short periods of time,” said Baker. “If this type of event were to last a longer period of time, we would certainly try to make resources available for our residents.”

“We appreciate our residents for following the advisory and for their patience during this time,” Baker continued.