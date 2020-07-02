Bolinder Resources request zone change to industrial

An application for approval of a zoning map improvement, located at 1830 West Highway 112, was discussed during the city council’s meeting Wednesday evening.

The applicant, Gary Bolinder, representing Bolinder Resources, wants to use the 120 acres located on the property for industrial development.

The property is currently zoned RD for research development, and GC for general commercial.

The purpose of the RD zone is to combine certain elements of the general commercial and light industrial zoning districts, while excluding other elements, according to city council staff.

The intent of the RD zone is to allow for a place to house local businesses in an environment that allows a mix of small commercial and light industrial uses. This zone is not intended for large commercial or industrial uses, or for intensive retail or manufacturing activities, according to city planning staff.

Bolinder requested the property be changed to the I-industrial zone to allow for industrial type business to occur on the property.

This will for increased employment opportunities and economic diversity, according to Bolinder.

The industrial zone permits many commercial uses that are also permitted in the general commercial and research and development zones, but by rezoning the parcel, Bolinder would lose the ability to conduct certain commercial businesses on the property, according to city council staff.

The land use map of the city’s general plan calls for the commercial land use for the subject property.

Properties to the north of the parcel are vacant and zoned general commercial and R1-7 residential.

Properties to the east are zoned R1-7 residential and research development and properties to the south are zoned research development and industrial.

The request, although one application, involves two properties. The western parcel of land adjacent to SR-112 is currently zoned general commercial and the internal parcel is currently zoned research development.

During the meeting councilman Justin Brady made a comment regarding the rezoning.

“With this property I do feel more comfortable rezoning, because of its location. As far as I know there is no residences in that area and I do think that we need more industrial areas in our community,” he said.

Councilman Tony Graff said that he didn’t believe rezoning the property would be appropriate because the land surrounding the area is currently zoned R1-7 on three sides.

On June 24, members of the planning commission held a public hearing and voted 5 to 1 to send a positive recommendation to the city council regarding changing the zoning in this area.

During the meeting yesterday evening, the application was moved to a second reading for July 15.