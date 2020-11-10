Bond brings 3 new schools

Construction forecast shows school opening in 2022, 2024, and 2025 ♦

With the school bond holding on to a 52.1% lead, with the “yes” vote out numbering the “no” votes by 1,220, the Tooele County School Board is scheduled to certify the election results at tonight’s school board meeting.

The school district’s projected construction timeframe shows new schools will be ready to open in 2022, 2024 and 2025.

The $170 million bond included $100 million for a new high school in the Overlake area by the Home Depot store, $50 million for a ne junior high school on Bates Canyon road south of Stansbury High School, and $20 million for a new elementary school in Grantsville at the intersection of Worthington and Nygreen streets. The property for all three school sites has already been purchased.

The school district plans to start the design of the elementary and high school this month.

The elementary school design should not take long as the plans will follow the same plan used for most of the recent new elementary schools in the district, according to district officials.

Construction of the new elementary school should begin in March of 2021 with the start of the new high school to follow one year from now in November 2021.

The new elementary school should be ready to open in August 2022. At that time the design of the new junior high school will start. Construction of the new junior high school should begin in August 2023.

The new high school is expected to be completed in July 2025. The opening of the completion of the new junior high is projected for March 2025.