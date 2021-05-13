Bonneville Academy achieves platinum STEM status

Tooele County is now home to one of only 17 Platinum STEM schools in the state of Utah.

Bonneville Academy achieves its mission through innovative and future-oriented instructional STEM approaches that resulted in the school earning gold status after only two years of operation. Now at the conclusion of their fourth year, Bonneville has been awarded platinum status, the highest STEM designation available.

Bonneville Academy is a K-8 charter school located in Stansbury Park whose mission is to “prepare students for the waves of tomorrow.”

Stacie Christensen, Bonneville’s instructional learning coach, shared some of the long checklist of items the school completed to meet this goal:

Students are engaged in problem-solving and rigorous learning.

The school focuses on STEM careers and applications to the real world

Assessments are used to guide instruction and interventions in the classroom.

The staff engages in professional learning to improve practices, especially within STEM areas.

Teaching practices are differentiated based on student needs.

Student input is given in decision-making opportunities and planning events.

Families and communities are invited to work alongside Bonneville Academy regularly.

Resources are provided for technology and STEM-related needs.

Bonneville Academy is partnered with people and companies in the community.

Frequent reflection is done to set meaningful goals for the school to accomplish.

The entire faculty and staff at Bonneville Academy have collaborated in meeting detailed and extensive markers in each of the listed areas to complete the application for platinum status, according to Christensen.

“We want to thank our teachers for working hard to make STEM a part of your classroom in all you do,” Christensen said. “We want to thank our students for coming to learn and trying new things related to STEM. We want to thank our parents for choosing to send your students to our school and supporting us and providing your resources to help us become a STEM-focused school.”

This is not only a success for Bonneville Academy but a success for Tooele County education. As a community, Tooele county residents value the education of students. They have been supportive and active in both the District and Charter schools to help students have the best educational opportunities and experiences available, according to Christensen.

Bonneville Academy is hosting a Platinum STEM celebration event and is extending an invitation to anyone in the community who would like to share this achievement for Tooele County. Please join Bonneville Academy on May 14 from 4-7 p.m. for food trucks, bounce houses, STEM activities, and friends. All are welcome!

Bonneville Academy is a public charter school established in Stansbury Park that gives education to 702 students from kindergarten to 8th grade. Being a STEM school, Bonneville Academy’s curriculum emphasizes Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, letting students concentrate on these topics and become equipped for the professional world through learning critical thinking and problem-solving skills in a challenging student-centered environment. High emphasis is placed on project-based learning proven to teach self-confidence, curiosity, and perseverance.