Bonney Karen Christiansen Droubay, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. She was born Sept. 11, 1931, in Tooele, Utah, and lived nearly all her life in Tooele County, most of that time in Erda, Utah.

She married John Robert Droubay on Nov. 10, 1948, in the Salt Lake Temple and shared an out of the ordinary wedding day with her two sisters in a triple wedding. She shared 65 years with her husband before his passing in 2013. She is the mother of four sons and one daughter. She raised her children on a dairy farm, most of that time spent in Erda with the exception of 8 years in Delta, Utah. She was not a stranger to hard work and sacrifice and has always been the center of her family’s lives. Family activities and gatherings were always blessed by her welcoming love and understanding, along with her wonderful cooking, especially her homemade apple pie!

As a young lady growing up in Tooele, she extended her arms of friendship and camaraderie to many. Serving as the yearbook editor her senior year at Tooele High School, she has recalled often and with fondness the fun and learning experiences of her high school days. Those friends and classmates became friends for life and to this day they share a monthly luncheon where friendships are renewed and memories relived. Once a friend of Bonney’s, always a friend!

She has always been an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has served in almost every calling possible, serving multiple times in a number of them, ward and stake Primary president to name just two. Her selfless acts of kindness to others have always been done quietly and with respect, never seeking attention or credit. Her example has always been a quiet invitation to follow Jesus Christ. She always accepted friends and family for who they are without judgment or critique.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Jill), Delta, Utah, Scott (Jolene), Erda, Utah, and Mark (Lisa), Alpine, Utah; daughter, Autumn (Brent) Olson, Erda, Utah; daughter in law Wendy (John) Droubay, Erda, Utah; sister, Loya (Rich) Przybyla; and brother, Jim (Adair) Christiansen; and 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, John; grandson, Chisolm; brothers, LaVerl (Bus) and Earl (Bud) Christiansen; and sister, June Hubbard.

Funeral services will be held at the Erda Ward chapel, Erda Way and state Route 36, in Erda, Utah, on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:40 a.m. A viewing will also be held Friday, Feb. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah.