Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and cheerleader, Bonny Lea Fields “Gramsey” Robinson, age 77, passed away peacefully Nov. 15, 2016, surrounded by her family. She endured so many years of pain and suffering without complaining. The last few months she has fought so valiantly to stay with us, but God needed her sweet presence with him. She was born April 4, 1939, in Ophir, Utah, to James Arthur and Martha Edith Bryan Fields. Bonny was born the fifth of six children, arriving seven minutes faster than her twin sister Betty Lou. They had been racing each other since. On June 24, 1960, she married Ronald Robinson (Popsey), whom she adored, in the Salt Lake Temple. They settled in Hunter, Utah, moving to Erda, Utah, in 1966, never leaving. Together they raised four intelligent, classy, mild-mannered boys, who she taught daily as a stay-at-home mom. In 1987, when her boys were raised, she took a job at Tooele Army Depot until it closed. She was hired on at EG&G where she worked and fed her co-workers, eventually retiring in 2013. She was a loyal, dependable and hard-working employee. As a mother and grandmother, she made sure she attended as many activities as possible, becoming the greatest fan not only of her children and grandchildren, but their teammates as well. She infused her positive attitude often with a simple, heartfelt, “You can do it! Come on, Honey!” or “Run, run, run!” Her thoughtfulness was evident in the outpouring of cards, gifts, shopping sprees and cash. You never left her house hungry or empty-handed, and if you did, “It’s your own fault!” Her greatest accomplishment was her family, which stemmed from her vibrant testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, faithfully serving in many callings throughout her life including scouts, primary, relief society and perhaps her most famous calling, “Sister Friendly.” Her family included many who were not “blood.” She fed, clothed, and encouraged all who crossed her path. She was generous and full of service for others. Her faithful devotion, example, and generosity will be missed by those she leaves behind. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ron; sons Paul Robinson, Lex (Jeanne) Robinson, Clint Robinson and Clel (Amy) Robinson; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters Carol Jeanne (Bob) Harding and Betty Lou (Bob) Cox and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Darlene Shields and husband Theron; Shirley Orr, husband Berkley and nephew Robert Kent; brother J Clair Fields, his wife Ev, and grandson Brandon Copeland. Funeral services will be held at the Erda Chapel, 323 E Erda Way, Erda, Utah, on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may call from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. There will be a viewing Monday, Nov. 21, from 6-8 p.m. at Tate Mortuary 110 S. Main Street, Tooele, Utah. Interment will be in the Tooele City Cemetery.