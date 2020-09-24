Bookkeeping and tax prep business clears first approval for Broadway building location

An application for approval of a conditional use permit for a business office on Broadway Street in Tooele City was discussed during the City’s planning commission meeting Wednesday evening.

Mike Tingey, representing Insurance Network, LC, is currently leasing space inside the building at 272 N. Broadway and plans on operating a bookkeeping and tax preparation business on the 1.15 acres of property or 4,700 square-feet.

The property is currently assigned the mixed use Broadway zoning classification, according to Andrew Aagard, Tooele City planner.

All businesses and professional office uses in this zoning classification fall under two categories.

The business office designation is slightly more liberal than the professional office designation, according to Aagard.

Properties to the north and west are currently zoned R1-7 residential and properties to the east and south are zoned mixed use Broadway, he said.

Tingey wants to locate his business in a multi-tenant building and is leasing space there, according to Aagard.

The building has access from Broadway Street and Birch Street.

There are 38 parking stalls in the parking area located south and west of the building, which meets city requirements for this type of a business, Aagard reported.

Aagard said that Tooele City officials do not anticipate that this small business occupying a small office space is going to generate enough vehicular traffic that will result in impacts to the parking.

Currently, all of the employees of the business are working remotely and the building will be used to meet with clients right now, according to Aagard.

Tooele City officials do not anticipate there being more than three cars at the location as of now.

During the meeting, a public hearing was held and no comments were made.

All of the members of the planning commission voted to send a positive recommendation to the city council regarding the conditional use permit.