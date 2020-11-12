Books are good, especially autobiographies that change lives

Autobiographies offer a personal connection during COVID-19 distancing ♦

I guess you could say I am kind of obsessed with autobiographies.

Since I was little, I’ve been kind of a “reading nerd”, if you will. During the past few years, I’ve really gotten into reading autobiographies and memoirs, which are basically the same thing. Memoirs just focus more on a point in someone’s life that is associated with a mental “truth” or “emotion”. Whereas autobiographies are made up of chronological events in a person’s life that focus on facts.

For the sake of time, let’s just pretend they are basically the same thing.

Let me just tell you — I have so many books and they are basically taking over my life. My house is filled with books everywhere.

I use them to decorate and my biggest dream is that one of my friends would come over and start reading one of the books on my coffee table.

Whenever I can, I bring up books into the conversation.

Why, you may ask? … I will answer with “books have changed my life.”

Now, I am not really interested in reading made-up stories right now and no disrespect to anyone who does!

I still actually love the classics, but right now, I’m just not into that. I just want to read real accounts of people’s lives and how their lives were changed.

As humans, we crave human interaction.

During the pandemic, everyone’s human interaction has been stripped away. Perhaps, this is why I like to read autobiographies. They provide me with a sense of knowing that there are real people out there who have been through real life experiences and want to tell us about them! How cool is that!

When you read someone’s autobiography, you kind of get to know the person. You hear about their deepest thoughts, feelings, and emotions. How vulnerable someone must feel laying that all out on the table.

My favorite types of autobiographies are of a religious nature.

I am a Christian, so I enjoy reading about individuals who have come to know God the way I do. My favorite Christian autobiography is by Rosie Rivera and is called “My Broken Pieces”.

The story is about a little girl who grows up going through some pretty rough events, eventually reaches her breaking point, and ends up going back to church with her mother. The story highlights her healing from her unfortunate childhood.

Although I love Christian autobiographies, I also like non-religious autobiographies as long as they teach a good lesson.

My favorite is “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed. In her story, Strayed writes about a series of events that caused her to take a 1,100 mile walk across the Pacific Crest Trail.

On the trail she reflects on events past. Strayed promises herself that she will be the woman her deceased mother wanted her to be.

Right now, I am reading one called “The Choice” by Dr. Edith Eva Eger.

It is about a woman who is taken to a Nazi concentration camp during the second World War.

I kid you not, I have read less than 20 pages of this book, and it has already changed me.

Eger was faced with the worst of human situations and learned how to help others because of it.

Speaking of World War II books, I absolutely love Corrie Ten Boom’s “The Hiding Place.”

You have got to read this book. It’s not only a classic, but it has changed millions of peoples’ lives.

Autobiographies are amazing works of art. Everyone should read at least one of them in their lives, if not more.

They help us to become better humans, learn lessons from others, and become tolerant to situations that we may never understand.

Go pick up an autobiography and start reading!