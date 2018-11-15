Both Wendovers work together to thwart teens from drinking

Basketball is making Friday and Saturday nights fun for youth living in West Wendover, Nevada, and neighbor city Wendover, Utah.

It’s all part of an effort to keep them out of trouble — especially with alcohol.

Junior high school students invade the high school gym to play pickup games on Friday nights while senior high school students swarm the gym on Saturday nights.

Brian Boatman came up with the open-gym-night plan in 2010 when he worked as an Elko County juvenile parole officer. Boatman currently is the West Wendover Municipal Court Judge.

Leaders from both cities hosted a 3-on-3 basketball tournament last Friday night to encourage parents to bond with their kids and set clear family rules about not experimenting with alcohol.

“The open gym at West Wendover High School offers kids a fun, alcohol-free social environment,” said Lisa May, public information officer for Parents Empowered, a statewide campaign focused on the dangers of underage drinking.

The group’s primary goals are to educate parents and provide them with proven skills to help their children remain alcohol free.

“Wendover has had good success with the open gym night. It has helped decrease the number of youth using alcohol,” said Peter Clegg, prevention coordinator at Valley Behavioral Health in Tooele.

He said the prevention coalition of Wendover leaders also focuses on confronting the opioid epidemic, prescription drug abuse and suicide prevention.

“We also are trying to prevent underage recreation marijuana use in Wendover where there is legalized recreational marijuana use for adults,” Clegg said.

Partners represented Friday night included Valley Behavioral Health, Wendover Prevention Group WAIT (Wendover Against Intoxicated Teens), West Wendover Fire Department and Parents Empowered.

West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona and Wendover Mayor Mike Crawford also attended Friday’s event that started at 7 p.m. and continued into the night while teams competed.

Larger-than-life graphics and signage have been installed in the gym, reminding parents of the many roles they play in their child’s life — including being a coach, a referee, a teacher, and a cheerleader — and how they can safeguard their children from experimenting with alcohol.

Studies show parental involvement drops by half between the sixth and 12th grades when teens need the most help to stay alcohol-free, May said. Research also indicates 40 percent of kids who begin drinking before the age of 15 will become alcohol-dependent at some time in their lives.

“We enthusiastically support this important community initiative to ensure our kids have the support and opportunities to grow up free from any level of addiction,” said Karen Shepherd from the West Wendover Recreation District.

Parents at the event were reminded that simple moments, like spending time playing basketball or eating a meal together, help strengthen their bond with their children. Further, studies show those kids who feel close to their parents are much less likely to drink while underage.

“We are absolutely committed to caring for the youth in our community and are very proud of the countywide effort — especially by Wendover’s parents — to keep our kids healthy and safe,” said Danny Kim, West Wendover Fire Captain. “As first responders, we understand the life-long implications alcohol can have on a developing teen, and we aim to ensure all teens grow up free from the potential harms caused by underage drinking.”