Boundaries realigned for Grantsville elementary schools

New boundaries take effect in 2022 when Twenty Wells Elementary opens ♦

Grantsville City school parents now know how school boundaries in their town will be affected when Twenty Wells Elementary school opens in 2022.

The Tooele County School Board adopted new elementary school boundaries for Grantsville area elementary schools during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The new boundaries incorporate the new Twenty Wells Elementary that is being built at the intersection of Worthington and Nygreen streets in Grantsville.

The school board reviewed four different options for boundaries developed by a committee.

Just before the end of school in 2021, elementary school parents in Grantsville were asked to go online and complete a survey about the boundary options.

Around 200 parents completed the survey.

The survey results showed that the responding parents had two priorities for boundaries, according to Mark Ernst, assistant superintendent.

“They want to consider school capacity and keep room for growth and they want to maintain neighborhoods in the same school,” he said.

Option 3 received the most votes as the number one ranked choice on the survey, according to Ernst.

School board member Scott Bryan cautioned that the low survey participation rate means the survey results might not be a representative sample.

Based on last year’s enrollment data, Option 3 would put 519 students in Grantsville Elementary with an ideal capacity of 850. It would put 500 students in Twenty Wells Elementary, which has an ideal capacity of 880 students. And 414 students would attend Willow Elementary with an ideal capacity of 675.

Under Option 3 boundary, which was adopted by the board unanimously, Erda students will attend Twenty Wells Elementary school.

With each school having plenty of room for growth, parents would also be able to use the open enrollment process to place their children in a school outside of their boundary school, but the parents would need to provide transportation, several board members noted.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Twenty Wells Elementary was held in May 2021. The school is expected to be completed in August 2022.

School district officials anticipate having the principal for Twenty Wells Elementary selected in December 2021 with final staffing decisions for school determined in mid-March 2022.