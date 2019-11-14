Boundaries to remain open for schools in 2020

State code requires open enrollment decision in November from districts ♦

The Tooele County School Board looked at closing school boundaries to out-of-boundary students for the next school year during its meeting Tuesday night.

But after a 45-minute discussion, the school board chose not to close the boundaries of Tooele and Stansbury High schools or Willow and Grantsville Elementary schools to students from outside each school’s normal boundaries.

“It’s not because of the bond,” said Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers. “State code requires us to evaluate school enrollment and boundaries and make a decision about open enrollment in November every year.”

However, some board members were concerned that some people would see closing boundaries as a retaliation for the bond vote. In last week’s municipal election, voters turned down the school district’s proposed $190 million bond for three new schools and school security upgrades (see related front-page story).

“Seven days after the election, some people will think it is retaliation,” said school board member Kathy Taylor. “But it is not. The state requires us to do this at this time.”

School Board president Maresa Manzione said she would have voted to close boundaries whether the bond failed or not.

“I would have voted to close boundaries either way,” she said. “I have a student at Stansbury High School and I visited Tooele High School during the first week of school. They are crowded. We need to close boundaries and eventually change them and build a new school.”

Board member Alan Mouritsen said the numbers don’t convince him that the boundaries need to be closed.

“I am not persuaded by the numbers that the boundaries need to be closed,” he said. “By the relative numbers of students affected, it is not that significant of a difference. … Under law there is a presumption that boundaries are open. I don’t see in the numbers that closing boundaries is going to make a big difference for the coming year.”

With one board member absent, a motion to close boundaries for Tooele and Stansbury High schools tied. As a result, the motion failed, leaving the boundaries of the two schools open.

A motion not to close the boundaries for Willow and Grantsville boundaries also ended in a tie. As a result, the boundaries will remain open.