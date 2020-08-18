Boundary Commission looks at proposed 1,533 acre annexation

After receiving 15 letters of protest, a county boundary commission will take a look at a request to annex approximately 1,533 acres of land into Grantsville City.

Grantsville City received a petition requesting the annexation of 1,553 acres north of the eastern end of the city’s current northern boundary in April 2020.

The Grantsville City recorder certified that the petition met requirements established in state code for an annexation petition in July 2020. Following Utah state annexation procedures in state code, Grantsville City then published a public notice for the annexation.

“Some people think we are out there trying to get people to annex their property into Grantsville,” said Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall. “But we’re not, these petitions are from property owners that have come to us and want into the city.”

The 1,533 acres has 118 residences and 138 parcels, according to Tooele County Recorder/Surveyor Jerry Hughton.

The annexation request is referred to as the “Brown Annexation” by Grantsville City.

Sun Valley Ranchettes subdivision is on the west end of the proposed annexation area and Gunderson Acres subdivision lies near the center of the proposed annexation area. The Fassio Egg Farms is also located within the annexation area.

After the 30-day period for filing protests expired on July 31, the Tooele County Boundary Review Commission received 15 letters protesting the annexation.

The County Boundary Review Commission only meets to review annexation petitions that have been protested by qualified property owners, generally those within the boundaries of the proposed annexation or an affected government entity.

The commission will need to determine if the annexation meets state code requirements, complies with the annexation plan of the Grantsville City, if it conflicts with the annexation plan of other municipalities, and if the annexation area contains urban development that will adversely affect remaining unincorporated areas of the county, Colin Winchester, deputy County attorney, instructed the boundary commission during their Aug. 17 meeting.

Winchester said the commission will need to look at each protest and determine if the protester has standing, according to state code, and then determine the nature of the protest.

Some of the protest letter writers say they oppose the reestablishment of the railroad line through the property to serve the Lakeview Business Park.

However, if the railroad has not vacated their easement, the railroad line can be reestablished regardless of whether the property is in Tooele County or Grantsville City, according to Winchester.

Janna and Alan Pehrson said in their protest letter, “In addition, we feel that Grantsville doesn’t have our best interest at heart. We feel that they want to annex these properties for their own financial gain rather than with any intent to be helpful to the property owners in these areas.”

Joe and Marilyn Burton wrote, “We have no desire to be put in Grantsville City limits. … We are very happy with the county living style we have and would not like to have overcrowded neighborhoods surrounding us or industrial business parks.”

The boundary commission will need to hold one public hearing. Then it has 30 days to report its decision.

The commission may approve the proposed annexation, either with or without conditions; make minor modifications to the proposed annexation; or disapprove the proposed annexation, according to state code.

Grantsville City Council then has the option to accept the commission’s recommendations with the conditions, if any, or reject the annexation petition.

“As I understand it, it’s all or none,” said Winchester. “They either accept the commission’s recommendations or deny the annexation.”

The Boundary Review Commission only meets when protests to an annexation petition are received. At the time the protests for the Brown annexation were received the county did not have an active boundary review commission in place.

The boundary review commission was organized, according to state code. The commission consists of two county elected officials appointed by the County Commission. They are Commissioner Kendall Thomas and Recorder/Surveyor Jerry Houghton. Two mayors of cities or towns selected by the county’s mayors also serve on the commission. They are Debbie Winn, Tooele and Brent Marshall, Grantsville. The two county officials and the two mayors then select three members of the community to serve on the commission. They are Keith Bird, Tooele, and Mike Colson, Granstville and Neil Smart, unincorporated Tooele County.