Boundary commission will review Six Mile annexation request

A request to annex 7,888 acres of what is now Erda City into Grantsville City will get a review by a County boundary commission.

The Tooele County Boundary Commission will meet on Feb. 10 to review an objection filed by Erda City to the annexation petition filed with Grantsville City for 7,888 acres known as the Six Mile Ranch annexation.

The Grantville City Council voted to accept the annexation petition during their Dec. 15 meeting. Accepting the annexation petition starts a process that gives people or entities with legal standing 30-days to file objections to the annexation.

The proposed annexation is within the boundaries of Erda City.

Erda City Council approved the filing of an objection to the annexation on Jan. 4, 2022.

Erda City qualifies as an “affected entity,” according to their objection filed with the boundary commission.

Their objection claims the annexation does not comply with statutory requirements because it creates islands of unincorporated areas with no evidence that Grantsville City and Tooele County have agreed to creating islands. It also asserts that annexation of areas within municipalities into other municipalities is contrary to the statutory process to adjust municipal boundaries.

Furthermore, the annexation for the property, which was included in the feasibility study for the incorporation of Erda, was received by Grantsville City after the specified time in state code to request exclusion from annexation expired.

The annexation will be reviewed by the Tooele County Boundary Commission.

The commission will issue recommendation, following a hearing and deliberation, to the Grantsville City Council to either accept, accept with revisions, or deny the annexation petition.

The commission consists of two county elected officials appointed by the County Council. They are Commissioner Kendall Thomas and Recorder/Surveyor Jerry Houghton. Two mayors of cities or towns selected by the county’s mayors also serve on the commission. They are Debbie Winn, Tooele and Brian Johnson, Rush Valley. The two county officials and the two mayors then select three members of the community to serve on the commission. They are Keith Bird, Tooele, and Mike Colson, Granstville and Neil Smart, unincorporated Tooele County.