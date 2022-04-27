Boundary Review Commission approves Six Mile Annexation

Decision clears way for process to continue, District Court review may be next ♦

The Tooele County Boundary Review Commission has cleared the way for an annexation that will take land that is now in Erda City and send it to Grantsville, if the Grantsville City Council approves the annexation.

The Tooele County Boundary Commission voted 7-0 to approve the annexation petition for approximately 7,888 acres to be annexed into Grantsville after hearing arguments against the annexation during the commission’s April 20 meeting.

An annexation petition was filed with Grantsville City for 7,888 acres.

A large portion of the annexation includes the Six Mile Ranch and other property within the boundaries of Erda City.

The Grantville City Council voted to accept the annexation petition during their Dec. 15 meeting. Accepting the annexation petition is not an approval of the annexation, but the acceptance started the annexation process that gives people or entities with legal standing 30-days to file objections to the annexation.

Erda City Council approved the filing of an objection to the annexation on Jan. 4, 2022.

Their objection claims the annexation does not comply with statutory requirements because it creates islands of unincorporated areas with no evidence that Grantsville City and Tooele County have agreed to creating islands as required by state code. It also asserts that annexation of areas within municipalities into other municipalities is contrary to the statutory process to adjust municipal boundaries.

Furthermore, the application for annexation of the property, which was included in the feasibility study boundary for the incorporation of Erda, was received by Grantsville City after the specified time in state code to request exclusion of the property from annexation expired.

Grantsville City asserted that the protest should be denied and the Six Mile Annexation should be approved as certified by the Grantsville City recorder.

Grantsville claimed that the Six Mile Annexation complied with Utah Code, does not create impermissible islands and should not be set aside for including rural real property owners. Grantsville was not required to pursue a boundary adjustment instead of pursuing the Six Mile Annexation and the annexation is not otherwise prohibited by state code, according to attorneys representing Grantsville City.

The Boundary Review Commission unanimously approved the annexation. They now have 30 days to prepare a written notice of their decision and deliver it to all parties involved.

The parties then have 20 days after they receive the written notice to request a District Court review of the decision.

The District Court’s review would not include a new hearing where both parties present their arguments anew, according to state code. The review would include the court examining documents, the recording of the hearing and the written decision.

According to state code, “The district court shall affirm the commission’s decision unless the court determines that the decision is arbitrary or capricious.”