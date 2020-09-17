Boundary review commission to hold public hearing

Monday night hearing scheduled for 1,553 acre proposed Grantsville annexation ♦

The Tooele County Boundary Review Commission will hold a public hearing for a request to annex 1,533 acres of land into Grantsville City.

The hearing will be held in the auditorium of the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2020.

The annexation request is referred to as the “Brown Annexation” by Grantsville City.

Sun Valley Ranchettes subdivision is on the west end of the proposed annexation area and Gunderson Acres subdivision lies near the center of the proposed annexation area. The Fassio Egg Farms is also located within the annexation area.

Following annexation procedures in state code, Grantsville City published a public notice for the annexation request. After the 30-day period for filing protests expired, the Tooele County Boundary Review Commission received 15 letters protesting the annexation.

The County Boundary Review Commission only meets to review annexation petitions that have been protested by qualified property owners, which is generally those within the boundaries of the proposed annexation or an affected government entity, according to Colin Winchester, deputy county attorney.

During their Sept. 14 meeting, the Boundary Review Commission agreed on the procedure for the public hearing.

Introductory comments will be provided by Winchester and Neil Smart, commission chairman.

Following a motion to open the public hearing, people who filed protests will be invited to address concerns beyond those raised in their written protests.

The annexation petition sponsors will be given an opportunity to speak and then other persons present — either in person or online — who live within the area proposed to be annexed will be allowed to speak.

The Commission intends to deliberate and announce its decision at the conclusion of the meeting, but may change that intended course of action based on the public comments received during the public hearing.

The hearing will be broadcast live by the Tooele Transcript Bulletin on our Facebook page. Interested people can also register to view the meeting through Zoom at the link published on the agenda for the meeting at agenda.tooeleco.org/onbaseagendaonline. Comments also may be sent to publicinput@tooeleco.org.