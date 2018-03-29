Bountiful man charged with robbery, theft in Wendover

A Bountiful man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly tried to take $10,000 in casino winnings from a woman in Wendover.

Tad Franklin Marshall, 33, is charged with second-degree felony robbery, second-degree felony theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wendover Police Department were dispatched to a theft at the Montego Bay Resort parking lot around 1 a.m. on Feb. 19, according to a probable cause statement. The officer met with the female victim, who was with officers from the West Wendover Police Department, at the Nugget Hotel and Casino.

West Wendover police told the responding officer the victim had won a $10,000 jackpot and was leaving Montego Bay when a man, later identified as Marshall, ran out from behind a vehicle parked near her car, the statement said. The victim said Marshall stole her purse, including her winnings.

The Montego Bay surveillance team identified Marshall using footage from the casino and based on the physical description and attire he was wearing, West Wendover police tracked Marshall to the Peppermill casino, according to the probable cause statement. West Wendover said the suspect was detained but did not have reason to arrest.

Marshall was subsequently released from the casino and the Wendover police officer parked nearby, waiting for him to re-enter the state of Utah, the statement said. Once Marshall drove back over state lines, the officer performed a traffic stop and arrested him for theft.

After he was detained and read his rights, the officer asked Marshall where the money was and Marshall indicated it was under the driver’s seat of his vehicle, the statement said. The officer found the money, clothing matching the description from the Montego Bay footage and a metal pipe with black residue with the odor of marijuana under the passenger seat.

Marshall made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday and was appointed an attorney. He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on April 17 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.