Bowden of Tooele High awarded $25K Horatio Alger scholarship

A Tooele County high school senior was one of 106 nationwide recipients of a scholarship from the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans.

Tooele High School senior Preston Bowden was notified recently that he was one of two high school seniors in Utah to receive the Horatio Alger Association’s $25,000 national scholarship.

The Horatio Alger Association awards scholarships to students who have confronted and overcome significant adversity.

Recipients of the Horatio Alger Association scholarship must be high school seniors that exhibit a strong commitment to pursue and complete a bachelor’s degree. They also must demonstrate critical financial needs, be involved in co-curricular and community service activities, display integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity, maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0, and be a United States citizen

As part of the application process for the Horatio Alger scholarship, Bowden had to write an essay on how he has overcome adversity in his life.

Bowden wrote that he was born to a 17-year-old mother who was still in high school. His parents never married, so he was raised by his single teenage mother in Utah.

“I witnessed my mother work hard to overcome challenges, setting a precedent that I follow,” he wrote.

His mother valued knowledge and taught Bowden to read before he started kindergarten, he said.

Bowden said his father was not very involved in his life.

“My mother would make efforts to get him involved in activities, but his priorities did not align with raising me,” Bowden said. “I lost all interest in having a father and focused elsewhere. I participated in soccer until my mother needed surgery and was unable to coach.”

During the Great Recession, Bowden’s family had to move into a camping trailer on his grandfather’s farm.

“The camping trailer was gross, small, and broken,” Bowden said. “My mom did what she could to keep it it warm and with running water. The few years spent in the camping trailer was hard. Despite living in a camping trailer, I learned to persevere through it. I still maintained good grades. My mom kept a tub of books under the trailer for my brothers and I to read. Those few years solidified my goal to go to college and escape that kind of life.”

In 2012 Bowden’s family moved to West Valley City where he witnessed assaults, robberies and drive by shootings.

“I feared school,” he said. “I thought I could be stabbed or bullied.”

Bowden said he enrolled in an online junior high because of his fears.

Returning to public school after one year of online school, Bowden was recognized as an outstanding student in German, science, and U.S. history.

He said he maintained a 3.5 GPA and helped take care of his two younger brothers after school while his mother worked three jobs.

After junior high, Bowden’s family moved to Tooele.

At Tooele High School, Bowden has been a leader in the German Club and helped with the Winter Tree Festival.

Bowden coordinated a SubforSanta program, tutored peers in psychology and history, founded a history club, and participated in speech and debate tournaments, which included qualifying to participate in the national speech and debate tournament in Dallas this year.

He played the violin in orchestra and has participated in theater productions, having been cast as lead in three different acting and musical productions.

Also a Sterling Scholar, Bowden plans to attend the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, to prepare for law school.

“I want to become a judge in the judicial system of the United States,” Bowden said. “My major is currently undecided, leaving room for me to find out what will set the best course for law school.”

Horatio Alger was a 19th century author who wrote rags-to-riches novels about impoverished boys that rose out of a life of poverty, often as the result of an act of integrity with the help of a benefactor.

The Horatio Alger scholarships are a program of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, a nonprofit organization established “to dispel the mounting belief among our nation’s youth that the American Dream was no longer attainable,” according to the association’s website.