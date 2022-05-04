Bowling alley regular arrested for stealing

An All-Star Lanes regular has been arrested for stealing money from a “pot” that was being saved for the winner of an impending bowling tournament.

On April 20 around 11 p.m., a Tooele City officer was dispatched to the bowling alley at 1111 N. 200 West in reference to stolen money, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer for the Tooele City Police Department.

When the officer arrived, he spoke with the manager who told him that there was a pot of money, equivalent to $2,089, which was stolen from one of the lockers. The money was going to be given to the winner of a bowling tournament.

The manager told police that when they viewed security camera footage, the manager recognized and observed Casey Sullivan, 39, reach into the locker and then put his hands into his pockets on April 14, according to Hansen.

On April 17, Sullivan was seen on camera removing the entire pot from the locker, which contained the rest of the cash .

Sullivan returned to All-Star Lanes to bowl on April 21. While Sullivan was at the bowling alley, officers interviewed him and he admitted to the theft of the cash.

When officers asked if Sullivan had any of the money left, he said that he spent all of the money.

Sullivan was booked into the Tooele County Jail for 3rd degree felony theft.