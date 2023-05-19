Box score: Tooele softball wins game one 7-3 against Timpview High

Buffaloes box score for Game 1: (W) Tooele softball vs. Timpview 7-3
Batting
|Name
|Avg.
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|Double
|Triple
|Sadie Baker
|.667
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|Hunter Culley
|.667
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Addy Laird
|.500
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rose Kimball
|.667
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kelsey Shields
|.000
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ayden Fitch
|1.000
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Macie Gustin
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baylee Wrathall
|.000
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Anderson
|.000
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Pater
|.333
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Emily Sheppard
|.000
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pitching
Aubrie Hansen pitched seven innings recorded 15 strikeouts and surrendered three runs.