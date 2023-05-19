Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
May 19, 2023
Box score: Tooele softball wins game one 7-3 against Timpview High

Buffaloes box score for Game 1: (W) Tooele softball vs. Timpview 7-3

 

Batting

 

Name Avg. PA  AB  R  H  RBI  Double  Triple 
Sadie Baker .667 3 3 0 2 4 1 0
Hunter Culley .667 3 3 1 2 1 0 1
Addy Laird .500 3 2 0 1 0 1 0
Rose Kimball .667 3 3 0 2 0 1 0
Kelsey Shields .000 3 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ayden Fitch 1.000 3 3 3 3 2 2 1
Macie Gustin 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Baylee Wrathall .000 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Allie Anderson .000 3 3 0 0 0 0 0
Olivia Pater .333 3 3 1 1 0 1 0
Emily Sheppard .000 3 2 1 0 0 0 0

 

Pitching

Aubrie Hansen pitched seven innings recorded 15 strikeouts and surrendered three runs.

 

 

