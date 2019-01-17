Boy, 2, dies in accident on Burmester Road

A 2-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle near his home in the area of 6900 Burmester Road Monday morning, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

The child got out of his house and into the street around 10:45 a.m., where he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to Tooele County Sheriff’s Lt. Travis Scharmann. The boy was transported to Mountain West Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Scharmann said there is no suspicion of wrongdoing in the boy’s death but the investigation into the accident is ongoing. He said the driver of the vehicle who struck the boy was cooperative and remained on scene. There is no suspicion of alcohol or drugs as a factor in the fatal accident.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the fatal victim at this time.