Boy passes away after fall from slide at school

An eight-year-old boy passed away following an accident on Monday, Feb. 6, on the playground at Rose Springs Elementary School in Stansbury Park.

Tooele County Sheriff’s Department officers were dispatched to the school just after 10:15 a.m. on Monday after the boy slid down a spiral slide and went over the edge, falling to the ground, according to Sgt. David Bleazard with the Sheriff’s Department.

It is unknown whether the boy hit his head, but a witness who saw part of the accident said all of the boy’s body landed at the same time on woodchips below the slide. The boy lost consciousness as a result of the fall, according to Bleazard.

He was rushed to Mountain West Medical Center in critical condition and then taken to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Bleazard said.

The boy has been identified on a gofundme account for medical and funeral costs for the family by a family friend as Dallin Cunningham, son of Tim and Kathryn Cunningham.

Tooele County School District Communications Director Brett Valdez released the following statement about the incident:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student’s passing following the accident on the playground at Rose Springs Elementary. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.

“The family has requested to please give them time before calling or sending messages. We have counselors available for students, faculty, and staff who need someone to talk to.”