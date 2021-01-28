Boy Scouts Kick Off 35th Annual Food Drive

Gov. Spencer J. Cox announced Thursday his proclamation for the 35th annual “Utah’s Scouting For Food” drive. The event, which began Jan. 25 and will run to Feb. 12, has several drop-off sites throughout the state— including five in Tooele County.

The BSA’s Crossroads of the West Council— which is running the event— is asking those who donate to drop off non-perishable food at one of these sites. According to a press release, types of food suggested include beef stew, chili, soups, canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, as well as other various boxed meals.

“We are asking the public to help us fill these bags with nutritious, non-perishable canned and boxed foods, and to drop them off at donation sites across the state, said council Scout Executive Allen Endicott.

More than 400 scout packs will distribute 59,000 Scouting for Food bags in communities throughout Utah, which will also be available at the drop-off sites. Local businesses across Utah are also distributing bags, including Magna’s Arctic Circle restaurant and some food banks and pantries in the area.

On Feb. 6, dubbed “Scouting for Food Day, scouts will be stopping by 50 local Smith’s Food and Drugs grocery stores, one of which is in Magna, to collect donations from shoppers. Following the food drive, both the BSA and the Utah National Guard will deliver the tons of food collected to food banks and pantries in store communities.

“Scouting For Food is a signature community effort for the Scouts across Utah and the country every year,” Endicott said. “We’re very grateful to our community partners for stepping up and helping us gather donations this year.”

Scouting for Food Day’s mission statement is “Every Bag Counts,” which Endicott said means donating a whole pallet or one bagful of food “can make a big difference in someone’s life.”

Due to COVID-19 and the hardships it has brought to residents— especially families— many are turning to local food pantries to help feed themselves and their children. Nonprofit food bank organizer Feeding America projects more than 50 million people are at risk of facing hunger due to the pandemic.

“We encourage individuals, community groups and businesses to join the Scouts in collecting food and bringing their donations to drop off sites around the state, so pantries can keep their shelves full all year and Utah’s kids won’t go hungry,” Endicott said.

Local drop-off locations in Tooele County are: Tooele County Food Bank, Soelbergs in both Stansbury Park and Grantsville, as well as Macey’s and Lucky’s grocery stores.

For more information about Scouting for Food donation sites or to find a local food pantry, visit www.utahscouts.org/scoutingforfood.

