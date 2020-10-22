Boys and Girls Club director receives national award

Local director 1 of 7 to nationally to receive Dependable Leader Award ♦

Darlene “Dar” Dixon, area director for the Boys and Girls Club in Tooele received a 2020 Dependable Leader Award for her commitment to helping local youth in the community.

Dixon led the opening of the Tooele Boys and Girls Club in 2002.

“She moved her family more than 30 miles from Salt Lake City to be on-site in Tooele to ensure the expansion was a success,” said Shannon Ross with the club.

Dixon has embodied the organization’s mission to provide safe spaces for young people for around 35 years, according to Ross.

The Tooele Boys and Girls Club serves more than 500 local youth in 2020.

The $20,000 grant Dixon is receiving in connection with the award will be used to enhance the Girls in the Government program.

“It is designed to empower young females to stand up for what they believe in and let their voices be heard,” said Ross. “For example, Dar and a group of female club members led a peaceful march to raise awareness of environmental best practices, and recycling, for a better tomorrow.”

The grant will also fund additional program resources in support of racial equality, character building, and positive community involvement, according to Ross.

Dixon is one of seven Boys and Girls Club employees across the nation to receive a Maytag Dependable Leader Award this year.

“In partnership over the past 20 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Maytag have presented more than 110 Boys & Girls Club professionals with a Maytag Dependable Leader Award and $20,000 grant. Throughout the partnership, Maytag has provided nearly $9.5 million to help deserving youth reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens,” Ross said.

Throughout the nation, the club provides over 4.6 million at-risk youth a safe environment to learn and grow.

“Across the more than 4,700 Clubs nationwide Club staff work tirelessly to help young people find their footing on a path toward a great future,” Ross said. “Especially now during these uncertain times, youth need dependable leaders like Dar Dixon to feel supported and cared for.”

An event to recognize Dixon will be held on Friday at the Boys and Girls Club.