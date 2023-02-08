Boys and Girls Club holds walkthrough at their new building

Local officials and Tooele Boys and Girls Club workers were able to view progress being made to the club’s new location just off Tooele’s Main Street on Jan. 25.

The new location, which is still under construction with a completion date of spring or summer, is located at 310 S. Main Street in an existing building.

The new club will make room for hundreds of children ages 5 to 18.

During the walk through, children, parents, civic officials, and first responders were able to view the lobby of the building, which had been gutted.

Children present at the event were asked what they would like to see in the club. They responded with answers like, a pool table, games, and kindness.

Crews from Quillen Construction, a Utah-based company, are currently working to add new walls to the building and will be seeing the building to completion.

The Tooele Boys and Girls Club first opened its doors in Tooele City in 2013 and currently operates out of two locations: the Dow James Building for elementary-aged children and a teen program in a separate facility.

Club officials are thankful that Tooele City allowed them to use their facilities, but they are ready to move on to bigger and better things and locations.

“Tooele County is the 7th fastest-growing county in the United States,” said Emma Pickens, graphic design and communications coordinator at the Boys and Girls Club. “This exploding population has increased the demand for services for youth.”

The new club will meet the need for increased capacity, while also providing children with new amenities. New amenities will include a gym for games and sports, study rooms with computers, homework help stations, a kitchen, food pantry for families in need, game rooms, and spaces for STEM and art programs.

There will also be drug and alcohol prevention programs, dating violence prevention, teen pregnancy programs, and STI prevention.

Perhaps the club’s most important amenity will be new mental health help for children, according to Pickens.

“We are really excited to be able to partner with a mental health service ‘WholeKids’ to be able to provide free group and individualized therapy for those who need it,” Pickens said. “They will be able to come after school and get access to those resources.”

Therapy will also be available after club hours for free or a low cost.

“WholeKids Emotional Wellness is thrilled to be able to provide services in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club,” said Haylee Blade, clinical director at WholeKids. “This partnership will allow more access to families of youth needing mental health services and emotional support along with tools and resources for increased well-being, healing, trauma support, and education.”

The club will be overseen by Darlene Dixon, who is currently the Tooele Boys and Girls Club director and has been with Boys and Girls Club for over 30 years.

“Darlene has really helped develop the Tooele Club,” Anne Marie Bitter, director of advancement said. “It’s an incredible thing that she will get to see this into the next chapter in a new stand-alone facility.”

The club is a popular out of school care provider and is centered on three goals: to ensure children graduate on time, engage in health-centered habits, and gain a strong sense of character.

The club allows parents to work without worrying about their children.

“The Boys and Girls Club allows parents to keep working and not worry about childcare during out of school hours,” Bitters said. “A lot of times, that provides a lot of economic stability in families and creates better career trajectories in parents.”

The club also provides stability for children themselves.

“Out of school hours tend to be the most dangerous time for children,” Bitters said. “It’s when kids are most exposed in opportunities to engage in drug use, substance abuse, and violent activity. By being in Boys and Girls Clubs, those kids are in a safe, enriching environment.”

Established in 1967 in Murray and Sugar House, the Boys and Girls Clubs in Utah were among the first in the country to include female club members, according to Pickins.

Now there are seven locations in Tooele, Salt Lake, and Carbon Counties.

The Boys and Girls Club enrolled nearly 6,500 youth and teams, and served over 1,200 each day in after-school and summer programs last year.