Boys soccer season opens with pre-season matches

After finishing second in state in 4A soccer last season, the Stansbury’s boys’ soccer team began its first season in the 5A classification with pre-season matches at Ogden on March 8 and games in St. George on March 11-12 against Mountain Crest, Cedar and Box Elder.

Ogden defeated the Stallions in the snow 2-0, Mountain Crest edged Stansbury 1-0 with a goal in the second half.

Cedar and Stansbury battled to a 1-1 tie with the Stallions’ goal coming from Archer Loertscher. The Reds were able to post the victory winning a 5-4 shootout.

Jacob Bromley scored a goal for the Stallions in overtime to give Stansbury its first victory of the season 1-0 over Box Elder.

Stansbury will host Cottonwood on Friday, March 18 and play at Granger on Friday, March 25.

Ridgeline defeated Stansbury in the 4A finals last spring at Rio Tinto Stadium

The eighth-seeded Stallions stood just 10 minutes from going into extra time against No. 11 Ridgeline, with the title match deadlocked at 1-1. However, Riverhawks sophomore Gabe Watson converted on a feed from teammate Ethan Green in the 70th minute, scoring the decisive goal in Ridgeline’s 2-1 victory.

Ridgeline (13-7) led 1-0 at halftime after Grady Workman’s goal in the 24th minute, but Stansbury (13-5) pulled even on a tally by Max Rouffignac early in the second half. That set the stage for the dramatic finish on the home turf of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake, a stage the Stallions had never reached before last year.

Several seniors will play for the Stallions this season including Tayson Alder, Wyatt Barry, Carson Boone, Jacob Bromley, Devun Collins, Carson Gibbons, Isaac Graber, Tyler Haymond, Archer Loertscher, Abram Magleby and Connor Shields.

Tooele boys lost to Sky View 4-0 Saturday in the Davis Cup at Northridge High School. Grantsville will open its season by hosting Wendover at 5:30 Tuesday, March 15, and then the Cowboys will host American Leadership at 3:30 on Thursday, March 17.