Boys’ wrestling teams drop matches to formidable opponents

Stansbury hosts Grantsville on Friday ♦

Stansbury

Stansbury traveled to Hillcrest High School Thursday, January 20 for a dual and came home with a 51-23 victory over the Huskies. Several Stallions picked up victories as the team prepares to host Granstville Friday, January 28 in their final home dual of the season before 4A Divisionals February 4-5.

Stansbury-Hillcrest Dual Results

138: Bridger Bowen (SHS) over (HHS) (For.) 144: DANIEL Spilker (SHS) over Jack Nielson (HHS) (Fall 3:01) 150: Jaxson Nicholls (HHS) over Jacoy Jelte (SHS) (Fall 4:19) 157: Sam McDonough (HHS) over Santi Perez (SHS) (Fall 1:45) 165: Wyatt Manning (HHS) over Aidan Reinhart (SHS) (TF 17-1 3:32) 175: 190: Josh Olson (SHS) over Brandon Okamoto (HHS) (Fall 1:07) 215: Ian Rogers (SHS) over John Omar (HHS) (Fall 3:24) 285: Alex Rosas (SHS) over (HHS) (For.) 106: Ezekiel Zimmerman (HHS) over Tyler Khoundet (SHS) (Fall 3:13) 113: Daniel Gull (SHS) over Jack McDonough (HHS) (Fall 0:38) 120: Carson Ashcroft (SHS) over Ethan Lignell (HHS) (Fall 0:18) 126: Judd Bowen (SHS) over Lance Tello (HHS) (Dec 6-4) 132: Brandon Ploehn (SHS) over Cooper Limb (HHS) (Fall 5:07)

Grantsville

Grantsville celebrated Senior Night in their final home dual against South Summit. The Cowboys honored their senior wrestlers on the boys’ and girls’ teams. Seniors who were honored are Bridger Edwards, Carson Hurst, Jadiah Jensen, Kole Johnson, Lance Pitt, Grant Rounds, Joey Scorsone, Hannah Broderick, Danya Craner, and Haileigh Workman. The Cowboys lost the dual, 56-21, with seniors Rounds (pin 2:40), Jensen (pin 1:55) and Edwards (decision 9-3) earning wins in their final opportunity to wrestle at home. The Cowboys will face Stansbury at Stansbury Friday, January 28.

Grantsville-South Summit Dual Results

106: Gunner Klingler (SSHS) over (GHS) (For.) 113: Ronn Miller (GHS) over (SSHS) (For.) 120: Braden Pulver (SSHS) over Benjamin Calchera (GHS) (Fall 0:29) 126: Anthony Powell (SSHS) over Lance Pitt (GHS) (Dec 8-4) 132: Jayson Rodriguez (SSHS) over Rylan Albrecht (GHS) (Fall 0:00) 138: Taigon Bushell (SSHS) over Nathan Hawke (GHS) (Fall 3:45) 144: Ben Smith (SSHS) over Lee Maile (GHS) (TF 17-0 4:55) 150: Juan Ramirez (SSHS) over John Ussing (GHS) (Fall 2:27) 157: Ryker Woodward (SSHS) over Zachary Powell (GHS) (Fall 0:48) 165: Riggin Boger (SSHS) over Ethan Rainer (GHS) (Fall 3:43) 175: Grant Rounds (GHS) over Oscar Dominguez (SSHS) (Fall 2:49) 190: Jadiah Jensen (GHS) over Cristofur Saldivar (SSHS) (Fall 1:55) 215: Bridger Edwards (GHS) over Jordan Williams (SSHS) (Dec 9-3) 285: Max Whitmore (SSHS) over Seth Richards (GHS) (Fall 2:44)

Tooele

Tooele faced off against the reigning 5A State Champions, Payson, Thursday, January 20 and fell 63-15. Ty Proctor (157 pounds) earned Tooele’s only pin of the night in 2:37, and Ethan Garcia (190) earned a 5-4 victory by decision. Drake Gritzmacher (165) won by medical forfeit.

Friday and Saturday, January 21-22, Tooele participated in the 5A Dual State Championship at Mountain View High School. The Buffs went 0-5 in the duals against Highland, Orem, Skyline, Spanish Fork and Alta.

Tooele-Payson Results

106: Dallen Thomas (PHS) over Xander Gortat (THS) (Fall 1:02) 113: Aaron Garcia (PHS) over (THS) (For.) 120: Tracen Backus (PHS) over Carson Freeman (THS) (Fall 1:05) 126: Ethan Boulton (PHS) over Antonio Mascarenas (THS) (Fall 2:42) 132: Will Dixon (PHS) over Cael Evans (THS) (Fall 0:52) 138: Cole Carter (PHS) over Bram Gustin (THS) (TF 20-1 4:55) 144: Colton Theobald (PHS) over Rhys Stoddard (THS) (Fall 3:05) 150: Brennon Stockton (PHS) over Jacob Proctor (THS) (MD 12-3) 157: Ty Proctor (THS) over Remek Renzello (PHS) (Fall 2:37) 165: Drake Gritzmacher (THS) over (PHS) (M. For.) 175: Landen Shurtleff (PHS) over Joshua Willson (THS) (Fall 3:43) 190: Ethan Garcia (THS) over Ricardo Valdovinos (PHS) (Dec 5-4) 215: Angel Fuentes (PHS) over Dalton McQuiddy (THS) (Fall 3:51) 285: Zayden Cook (PHS) over Adrien Lovato (THS) (Fall 1:57)