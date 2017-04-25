Bradfield takes over community news desk

Peggy Bradfield is the new community news editor for the Tooele Transcript Bulletin. She replaced Darren Vaughan, who became the Transcript Bulletin’s sports editor last month.

Born and raised in Delta, Utah, Bradfield graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Brigham Young University in 1996 and an Associate of Arts degree from Snow Collegein 1987. Since 2007, she has been a substitute teacher for the Box Elder and Tooele County school districts. From 2010 to 2012, she was a staff writer for the Tremonton Leader in Tremonton, Utah.

She has also been a Hometown correspondent for the Transcript Bulletin.

Bradfield is a 1985 graduate from Delta High School in Delta, Utah. Her husband is a Tooele County native and they have lived in the county since 2011 with their children.

As community news editor, Bradfield will write, edit and manage editorial and photographic content for the Transcript Bulletin’s inside pages and sections, including the Hometown feature page and the Bulletin Board.

As a sports writer, she will help cover Tooele County’s high school athletic programs, in addition to outdoor recreation.

Community news content, such as the Bulletin Board, missionary news, weddings, etc., can be emailed to Bradfield at pbradfield@tooeletranscript.com or mailed to the Tooele Transcript Bulletin, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074.

Community news content can also be delivered to the newspaper’s front office at 58 N. Main St., Tooele. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.