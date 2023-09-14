Brenda K. Nelson passed away Sept. 11, 2023, due to health complications. She was born Sept. 11, 1959, in Tooele, Utah, to Jim Krantz and Linda Rydalch and was raised by Linda’s second husband Lloyd Hammond. Brenda grew up in Tooele, Utah, and was a proud member of Tooele High’s class of ‘77. In 1978, she married Robert Bender. During their marriage they welcomed the joy of Brenda’s life into this world, her only child, Brandon. In 1992, Brenda married Mike Nelson. They spent 18 years together before divorcing.

In Brenda’s younger days she enjoyed playing women’s slow pitch softball and played on many competitive teams, winning tournaments throughout Utah and neighboring states. She was also a very competitive bowler. She loved spending time at the lake water skiing and fishing. Her early work career, like most in Tooele, was spent at Tooele Army Depot. After a portion of the Depot closed, she began a career as a CNA. Brenda loved being a CNA and became friends with most all of her patients. She had a quirky side to her that would bring smiles to the faces of those she cared for. During her CNA career she worked for Mountain West Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Care. She loved animals and always had the companionship of a dog throughout her life. She will be laid to rest with her most loyal companion Max.

She is survived by her son Brandon (Erin) Bender; siblings Larry (LeAnn) Hammond, Kerry Hammond, Paulla (Travis Carlisle) Krantz, Karma Rette; nephews Shawn (Tiffany), Brett (Lindsey), Zayden; and several other loved relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother Linda, father Lloyd, biological father Jim, brothers Dusty and Troy, and mother-in-law Sharon St.Clair.

Services were held Sept. 18, 2023. Interment at Tooele City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the many friends who showed love and support to Brenda.