Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

September 13, 2022
Brent and Jolene Fields

Anniversary Brent and Jolene FieldsJUST MARRIED…
               50 YEARS AGO

Brent and Jolene Fields were married Sept. 9, 1972 in Eureka, Utah. They celebrated this special occasion with family and friends.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top