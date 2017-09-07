Bridge repair to cause road closure

Bridge construction will cause closures on the bridge connecting state Route 36 and Interstate 80 over the weekend, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Work on the bridge is expected to begin Friday at 10 p.m. and continue through Sunday afternoon, according to UDOT.

The lane from northbound SR-36 to westbound I-80 will be closed throughout the construction. The exit from westbound I-80 to southbound SR-36 will be limited to a single lane from Friday at 10 p.m. until approximately 2 p.m. Saturday.

A detour will be set up on state Route 138 for traffic to westbound I-80.

There could be lane closures overnight on I-80 for full-depth pothole repair, UDOT said.

The bridge at Exit 99 was restricted to a single westbound lane for pothole repair on Jan. 31, causing traffic to back up for more than 7 miles and delaying the Monday evening commute by two to three hours.