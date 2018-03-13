Brigham City man pleads guilty to burglary, theft after break-ins at Tooele Eagles, Elks, Moose

A Brigham City man pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges in connection with a string of burglaries at fraternal orders in Tooele City, Brigham City, Idaho and Wyoming.

Lex Reed Hubble, 35, pleaded guilty to an amended count of third-degree felony theft and one count of third-degree felony burglary during a February court appearance. Six additional third-degree felony burglary charges were dismissed without prejudice as part of the plea deal with the state.

During a six-month investigation that began last June, the Tooele City Police Department investigated four incidents at the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and twice at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, according to a probable cause statement. In each case, there was forced entry and cash was stolen from a safe, ranging from $624 to $2,586.

Video surveillance from each of the four incidents showed the same man, the probable cause statement said.

Following news coverage of the break-in at the Eagles on Oct. 13, the Green River Police Department in Wyoming contacted Tooele City police, the statement said. Green River police advised investigators there were 37 incidents between Utah and Wyoming in which lodges and bars were broken into and cash was stolen, with a suspect who matched the suspect in the Tooele City break-ins.

The Sweet Water County Sheriff’s Office connected Hubble to a burglary in Lander, Wyoming after he was captured on surveillance at a Maverick convenience store, the statement said. Hubble spoke with an employee and asked them the location of the Lander Elks lodge, which was broken into later that night.

Tooele City police then ran Hubble’s information into their database and discovered the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office had interacted with Hubble on Oct. 13, according to the probable cause statement. A deputy contacted Hubble and an unidentified woman after he was found parked suspiciously in a Stansbury Park parking lot at 3:30 a.m.

The same morning, between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., the fraternal order of the Eagles was burglarized.

After a GPS tracker was installed on Hubble’s vehicles through a warrant on Nov. 6, his vehicle was parked near Elks lodges twice on Nov. 25, both of which were reported to be burglarized that evening, the statement said.

Between May 5 and Jan. 2, there were approximately 46 incidents connected to Hubble by surveillance footage and witness statements, according to the probable cause statement. Search warrants were obtained and served at Hubble’s home and his ex-girlfriend’s residence, with physical evidence collected that tied him to the Tooele City burglaries and those in neighboring states.

Hubble’s bail was reduced to $10,000 bondable following his guilty plea in 3rd District Court on Feb. 8, but he was required to wear an ankle monitor and is not allowed to leave the state of Utah. Sentencing is set for April 3 at 9 a.m. before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates.