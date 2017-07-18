Bright safflowers add color to Erda Utah Crops Project

Erda’s landscape turned colorful this summer with 1,200 acres of safflower planted by the Erda Utah Crops Project.

The bright yellow safflowers can be seen all along Erda Way from state Route 36 to Sheep Lane.

Project manager Eddie Dalton said this was the first year the farm planted safflower as a rotation crop.

“Wheat and corn have been our rotation crops over the years, but because of drier soil conditions, we needed to make a change,” Dalton said. “With our soil conditions, corn does not produce as well as it used to, so we had to find another crop that did a little better in poor soil conditions — and safflower fits that bill really well.”

Erda Utah Crops Project is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the purpose of growing winter wheat for the church’s welfare system.

“Safflower deals really well with the chlorides and salts, and it doesn’t require as much water,” Dalton said. “Our soil here is an old lakebed, and when we pump water on it we get more salt and chloride.”

The rotation plan now is for wheat and safflower.

“If we get back to a real wet system, we could go back to corn as our rotation crop,” he said.

The crops project started harvesting wheat on July 11 and will continue through Friday of this week. Volunteers work four-hour shifts, and the harvest runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

“After we harvest the wheat, we’ll do the same thing for the safflower,” Dalton said. “We’ll bring the combine in and set it for safflower, and take the seed out of it. Then we will immediately plant back our winter wheat.”

The manager said safflower is good for the soil because it has a taproot that sinks several feet into the ground.

“The taproot helps fracture the soil and opens it up so it leaches better; water filtrates through the soil better,” Dalton said. Safflower is plowed under after harvest.

“It (safflower) doesn’t add nutrients. Most nutrients for any crop doesn’t necessarily come from the previous crop — you have to fertilize,” he said. Dalton said the crop project uses dry fertilizer and liquid fertilizer injected into the irrigation system.

“You can’t plant the same crop on the same ground year after year without really depleting your soil,” he said. “And there is more chance for disease if it was the same crop.”

When the project harvests the safflower seed, it will sell the seed back to the company that supplied it — Wheatland Seed of Brigham City.

With the help of the yellow safflower as a rotation crop, growing wheat will continue for many years, Dalton said.

He said he treasures the long days of harvesting, because the entire process provides food to those who need it at no cost.

“When you are in the middle of all the pain and suffering of trying to get it done, if you can think hard enough to realize what you are doing has a purpose to bless the lives of somebody else — it makes it all worth it,” Dalton said.