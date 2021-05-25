Bringing home the gold

Grantsville’s Garcia, Stallions’ relay finish first ♦

In a year filled with state championships for Tooele County athletes, it was only fitting that the 2020-21 school year ended with two more titles at the state track and field meet on Saturday in Kaysville.

Grantsville senior Jade Garcia won her second individual state title this year, adding the Class 3A state girls’ javelin crown to the 132-pound girls wrestling title she won in February. Meanwhile, Stansbury’s Benjamin Douglas, Austin Rady, Nathan Bushnell and Miles Howa combined to bring home a championship in the Class 4A boys’ 4×100-meter relay.

