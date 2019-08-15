Broadway Club in Tooele’s Newtown reborn as The Roost

New owners say Bar Rescue show helped give old bar new life ♦

It’s a Broadway revival in Tooele City.

The bar on Broadway Street, formerly known as the Broadway Club, has new owners, a new name and a new look.

Patty Bullock-Drochner and her husband, Adam, along with Grantsville businessman Randy Hunt, purchased the Broadway Club on the southeast corner of Broadway and Elm streets in Tooele City’s Newtown area in Nov. 2018.

With the help of Paramount Networks’ Bar Rescue show, the new owners remodeled and renamed the club at the end of July.

The place is now known as The Roost Bar, according to the sign hanging on the outside of the building.

“I had been looking to buy a place for years,” said Patty Bullock-Drochner. “I saw this place was up for sale. I had been here before and thought I’d give it a try.”

After a few months, the new owners of the Broadway Club were contacted by representatives of the Bar Rescue show. Bullock-Drochner said she welcomed help from the show.

“I had no idea what to expect,” she said. “But we had to do something, we weren’t turning a profit.”

With help from the show, the bar was remodeled and a new menu of bar food was prepared.

“Originally we were going to serve fried chicken,” Bullock-Drochner said. “But the chicken didn’t work well with our fryer.”

The menu now includes the “best chicken wings and tenders in Tooele,” according to Bullock-Drochner. The Roost also serves a variety of hamburgers, nachos, and smothered tater-tots.

The building itself has been given a complete makeover, she said.

Along with a new sign outside, the front of the brick building has been painted bright teal color.

“It really pops out now,” Bullock-Drochner said.

Inside, where Bullock-Drochner and Hunt had already installed a new ceiling, the old dated furnishings are gone. New tables and chairs, a new coat of paint and new light fixtures have brightened up the interior while still leaving it with a cozy feeling.

An outdoor smoking patio in the back leaves the bar smoke free.

The new look is kind of like modern industrial meets traditional farmhouse.

Bricks from the old Bauer mine spell out “Tooele” on the wall behind the bar’s three pool tables. Barn doors from Bauer hang on the east wall.

People seem to be liking the new look and food, according to Bullock-Drochner.

“We’ve had a lot more people coming in,” she said.

The Roost has added a Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Along with Bloody Marys and a Mimosa bar, the Roost serves French toast, breakfast burritos, a hangover burger, and biscuits and gravy made with Bullock-Drochner’s grandmother’s secret recipe for brunch.

“The second Sunday we had so many people for brunch we had to run out to grocery stores to buy more food,” Bullock-Drochner said.

Fridays and Saturdays the dance floor is cleared off for dancing to recorded music. Starting on Aug. 22, Thursday nights will feature karaoke at the Roost.

“It’s been great,” said Bullock-Drochner. “We’re pulling in a good crowd. Maybe this will help revive Broadway street.”

The Bar Rescue producers told Bullock-Drochner that if the episode with The Roost airs, it will be in about six months, she said.

The Roost Bar is located at 104 N. Broadway in Tooele City. Monday through Saturday the Roost is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and in the evenings from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.