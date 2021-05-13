Broadway Hotel rubble still sits on Broadway street corner

The historic Broadway Hotel was torn down this year.

Many in the community that drive past the pile of broek lumber, concrete and other debris are wondering what is in store for the site and when it will happen.

The old historic Broadway Hotel located at 145 N. Broadway Street in Tooele City was torn down in December 2020.

At the time, the owner of the building and the partners were upset about the fire that occurred five months earlier on July 5. After examining the fire damage it was determined that the building would have to be torn demolished.

“We are upset about this,” said Dan Brett, one of the partners of the building before it was torn down. “We wanted to preserve the building as historical art and make it into apartments. The fire kind of forced our hand. We knew we had to tear it down. Too much of the structure was damaged and we are disappointed, because we went to a lot of work and had good people establishing the building on the historic register. It was going to be really cool for the city to see the building recognized. The fire was just unfortunate.”

Nevertheless, L&C Excavating out of Grantsville tore the building down in a few days.

After this, the owner had plans to create apartment buildings on the site of the hotel and across the street.

The 1.35 acres would yield 21 units between the old Broadway Hotel location and across the street.

“We are really looking forward to getting the apartments built, improving the two-block area, and making it look nicer,” Brett stated at the time.

Now, community members are wondering why the apartments haven’t been built yet since they were approved by the city council and the planning commission in January.

They are also wondering why there is a pile of debris from the wreckage of the tearing down of the hotel still sitting on the site four months later.

“I drove past it and it looks terrible,” said Tooele City Council member Tony Graf earlier this month. “I believe it needs to be cleaned up and I am hoping to determine how we can get this cleaned up as it is an eyesore.”

When the Transcript Bulletin reached out to Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn to see what she thought of the pile of debris, she said that the owner had died on May 7.

“Unfortunately, the owner passed away unexpectedly last Friday,” she said.

Winn also told the Transcript that the owner didn’t have enough money to finish cleaning up the debris.

“We have been working with the owner of the Broadway Hotel property for several months,” she said. “He did not have the funding to remove the material from the property until he closed on his loan for the rebuilding of the apartments. We will be working with his partners to determine how to move forward.”

The historic Broadway Hotel, located in Tooele’s “New Town” was built in 1909 and called “Hotel Tooele.”

The hotel cost $50,000 to build at the time and was built by the Tooele Building Association.

“It was built by Tooele Building Association and was regarded as the best hotel outside of Salt Lake and had all the modern appliances,” Graff said. “On the night of the opening, there was a dance held at Hotel Tooele where ‘about three hundred persons, and most of these were amazed to see the changes which has been wrought in the short space of six months.’”

The hotel and Tooele’s New Town date back to 1908 when the Anaconda Corporation decided to build a copper smelter on the east side of Tooele. That triggered a building boom for housing and services for the workers, according to a history of New Town by Orrin P. Miller.

New Town was inhabited by primarily people of European descent from Italy, Greece, and Yugoslavia, according to Miller’s history.

Broadway Street became New Town’s Main Street with saloons, rooming houses, a bakery, a butcher, a furniture store and other shops — and a hotel.

“Though it may have been an old rundown building, it had a history that deserves to be remembered,” Graf said.