Broadway Hotel site clean up underway ♦

Tooele City is making progress to clean up the Broadway Hotel site after the building burnt down in 2020, leaving the property an eyesore and littered with hazardous materials.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency has been working with Tooele City to complete the project since last week.

Clean up should be completed by the end of the week, according to Jared Stewart, Tooele’s economic development director.

The owners of the hotel property will pay the EPA over $400,000 for the clean up with construction loans, an option that wasn’t possible with other funding methods.

The hotel caught fire in July 2020. Afterwards it was deemed as uninhabitable, and was torn down in December 2020.

Since then, leftover remnants and wood from the demolition have been sitting on the property behind a chain link fence on the corner of Broadway and Date street, because the owner of the property passed away unexpectedly and his partners didn’t have the money to clean up the property, which was assumed to contain asbestos.

When the city was informed that the partners didn’t have the money to clean up the site, they began exploring grants and financial aid options to help them, but they were unsuccessful.

However, recently the Environmental Protection Agency started to clean up the Bauer area, by the county dump.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn coordinated with the EPA, who agreed to clean up the property, ensuring that it will be free of debris and asbestos.

EPA workers are cleaning up the property while wearing appropriate safety gear.

“They are trained professionals and we appreciate their expertise,” Stewart said.

The EPA will then bill property owners for the clean up, according to Stewart.

The property partners should expect a bill of over $400,000, significantly higher than the $350,000 estimate they received before. They will be able to pay back the EPA from construction loans, because they plan to rebuild on the site.

What they plan to build is unclear.

This payback option is something other funding options wouldn’t allow them to do, according to Stewart.

“The EPA is committed to helping cities and counties when a need is expressed,” Stewart said. “Asbestos cleanup was needed at this site and the EPA was available to help. Timing and communication about the site, as well as the cooperation of property owners all made this cleanup possible.”

Tooele City bids farewell to the pile of junk and celebrates one step closer to “beautifying” the city, one of the goals of Winn’s campaign.

“Tooele is happy to see the benefits of collaboration with property owners, the city, and the EPA,” Stewart said. “Cleaning the site of debris not only eliminates potential health hazards but improves the value of the neighborhood. We appreciate the work of the property owners and the EPA to help Tooele City, the residents, and the businesses of the Newtown neighborhood.”