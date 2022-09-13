Brown/Miller

Dev and Dixie Brown, of Grantsville, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Emma Brown, to Gage Miller, son of Troy and Molly Miller of Logan, Utah. They will be married Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, and a reception in their honor will be held that evening at Aspen Landing in Taylorsville, Utah.

Emma is the granddaughter of the late LaDell, and Eleanor Brown.

Emma is employed as a 1st Grade instructor at Excelsior Academy, and plans to continue her education in early childhood education.

Gage is employed with Les Olson in their IT Department. He is continuing his education in computer science.

Following their honeymoon, Emma and Gage will reside in Grantsville.

We wish them joy, love, and happiness in their bright future together.