Bryce Durfee

Bryce was a thoughtful, giving, and fun loving kid known for his quirky grin, big heart, and even bigger hugs. He was unexpectedly taken from us on July 15, 2016, as a result of a lifelong medical condition. Bryce was born April 17, 1999, to Bryan Scott Durfee and Amy Jasper. We will always look back on the moments that made his life so meaningful. He was a hardworking, stubborn, spur-of-the-moment kind of guy. He loved working with his hands, taking things apart and making something new. He once turned a lawn mower into a go-kart. He was great at — and enjoyed — making PVC pipe air guns in the backyard. He could dream up anything. Bryce was able to take any idea and bring it to life. Many times throughout the years he surprised his mom, Lacie, with hand-crafted treasures. He loved doing little things for her that showed how much he cared. He often told people how grateful he was to have her in his life. He loved riding 4-wheelers and horses, camping, and getting his hands dirty. He loved hunting and shooting with his idol, his dad. Despite not always seeing eye-to-eye, he wanted to be just like him and was into Fords, NASCAR, fishing, and anything else his dad enjoyed. Like any little brother, Bryce could drive his sister, Hailey, crazy. However, the two truly had a special bond. He loved to go anywhere and do anything with her. He always looked up to her and made sure she knew how much he loved her. It was easy to see he meant it. Bryce loved to be involved in harmless late-night shenanigans with his best friend and partner in crime, Sean. The loyalty and dedication between the two was incredible. When we look back on his short but meaningful life, we will smile knowing that he lived his life his way and lived it to the fullest. He wasn’t afraid to take chances or get hurt. He was confident in everything he did. We will never forget the sound of that contagious giggle or how he would always let you know that he loved you even if he had already told you several times that day. Bryce is survived by his parents Bryan and Lacie Durfee and Amy and Don Kunzler; sister, Hailey; Grandparents Ken and Connie Durfee, Bret and Sabrina Anderson and Boyd and Judy Jasper; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, July 20, 2016, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Grantsville 7th Ward Chapel (415 W. Apple St). Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 21, 2016, at noon with a viewing prior to the services from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be at the Grantsville City Cemetery. Services entrusted with Didericksen Memorial, 435-277-0050.