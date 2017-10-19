Buffaloes blown out by Mustangs in home finale

Tooele struggles in tune-up for playoffs against Mtn. Crest ♦

Big plays have plagued the Tooele football team all season, and they bit the Buffaloes once again in Wednesday’s regular-season finale against Mountain Crest.

The Mustangs had six plays go for more than 25 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown pass early in the second half that turned a close game into a blowout as Mountain Crest cruised to a 41-0 win at Buffalo Stadium.

“That’s the story of these harder games for us,” Tooele coach Jeff Lewis said. “It was the story with Stansbury and it was the story up at Bonneville. We’ll play hard, and once we have a letdown, it seems like we go stalemate.”

Tooele (5-5) fell behind in the first minute of the game after fumbling inside its own 15-yard line on the opening kickoff, setting up a 9-yard touchdown run by Mountain Crest’s Joshua Powell. After that mistake, the Buffaloes settled down and dominated in terms of time of possession, using their trademark rushing attack to keep the Mustangs’ high-powered offense off the field.

However, Tooele missed a pair of golden opportunities of its own. An impressive drive that began with 4:21 left in the first quarter stalled just outside the red zone, and a fumble recovery that gave the Buffs the ball on the Mustangs’ 27-yard line also saw Tooele fail to score on four attempts from inside the 10.

“We had everything we wanted to do in the first quarter,” Lewis said. “We should have got a couple scores, but we weren’t able to capitalize on a couple mistakes that they made. That’s a tribute to them — they’re a good football team.”

Meanwhile, Mountain Crest (9-1) took advantage of what few opportunities it had. Just after Tooele’s long drive stalled early in the second quarter, Mustangs quarterback Brady Hall hit Beau Robinson on passes of 28 and 43 yards to put Mountain Crest inside the Tooele 5-yard line. Hall found Robinson for a 4-yard touchdown pass to cap the drive, giving MCHS a 13-0 lead.

Mountain Crest seized the momentum for good on its first possession after halftime. A personal foul penalty and a sack had the Mustangs facing third-and-23 from their own 32-yard line. Desperate for a big chunk of yardage, Hall found Nicholas Nethercott open deep down the middle of the field, and Nethercott found his way through the Buffaloes’ secondary for a 68-yard touchdown and a 20-0 lead with 8:34 left in the third quarter.

Lewis said he noticed an immediate drop in his team’s energy level after Nethercott’s score.

“In order for us to turn the corner, we have to dig down and find something,” Lewis said. “We have to reach down inside ourselves. We had stopped them, it was third-and-long, we had a chance and then the big play happens. Right then, you could feel it and you could see it — ‘well, it’s not our game anymore.’”

Tooele had just 83 yards of total offense in the second half while Mountain Crest kept adding to its lead. A 31-yard pass from Hall to Cameron Moser set up Hall’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:34 left in the third quarter, and Robinson picked off Tooele backup quarterback Kulani Iongi’s pass and returned it 37 yards for a score on the first play of the fourth quarter. Hunter Schroeder finished off the scoring with a 3-yard scoring run with 5:35 left.

Jeno Bins led the Buffs with 83 yards rushing on 17 carries and also completed a pass for 19 yards. Starting quarterback Austin Meono was 6-for-14 for 55 yards, and Iongi was 4-for-11 for 42 yards and two interceptions. Dallen Kimball caught three passes for 57 yards and Conway Hogan had three receptions for 35 yards.

Hall went 9-for-16 for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Mountain Crest. Nethercott had two receptions for 98 yards and Robinson had four catches for 79 yards.

It was a frustrating game for Lewis and the Buffaloes, who will face the second-place team from Region 9 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs next week.

“That’s why we’re a .500 team,” Lewis said. “We’re beating the teams that we probably should beat, but if anybody’s as good as us or even a little better, we don’t seem to rise to the occasion right now. To be a region champion and go deeper in the playoffs, we have to become that type of team.

“When you’re in the playoffs, that’s the storyline — you have to rise up and you have to find a way to beat better teams if you’re going to go on.”