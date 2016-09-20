Buffaloes bounce back in Millville

Last-minute score gives Tooele win over Ridgeline ♦

The Buffaloes didn’t get the start they wanted, but they sure got the ending they hoped for. Tooele beat Ridgeline 22-21 thanks to some last-minute heroics and a couple lucky breaks on Friday.

“It was crazy,” Tooele sophomore quarterback Austin Meoño said. “That’s probably the greatest feeling I’ve had in high school so far.”

Down 21-14, Meoño threw to senior running back Pete Smith five times on the final offensive drive of the game, eventually connecting for a 3-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left. Meoño ran the ball in on the option play for the two-point conversion to put the Buffaloes up 22-21.

The conversation to go for the win was short.

“These guys played really, really well in the second half,” head coach Kyle Brady said. “I kind of figured they thought we would run the same play or similar to that, something to the flats.”

Ridgeline quarterback Payton Thomas found senior receiver Jayden Olsen through the air for a 15-yard gain, then again to put the Riverhawks down to the Tooele 25-yard line with three seconds left before he was tackled out of bounds by Tooele’s Mathew Vigil.

Ridgeline kicker Jacob Mora missed the 42-yard field goal attempt, but Tooele senior Mikey Dunn was flagged for roughing, giving the home team a second chance from 15 yards closer. Mora’s 27-yard attempt went as wide as the first and the Buffalo bench ran onto the field in celebration.

“I was freaking out. I just sat in the back corner and just prayed,” senior lineman Jaren Wilson said. “He choked and I couldn’t be happier.”

It was the ending fans have looked for since starting slow in both this game and last week’s loss to Stansbury.

“First half, we weren’t going off the line fast enough. Weren’t getting our blocks,” lineman Collin Lawrence said. “They’re a good team. But the second half we went off the line faster, got our blocks, got low.”

Tooele (4-1 overall, 1-1 in league) went three-and-out on the opening possession and gained 1 yard before a bad bounce on a shanked 3-yard punt gave Ridgeline the ball on the 40-yard line. The Riverhawks (3-2, 1-1) seemed to score a couple plays later, but Thomas’ 45-yard pass to senior tight end Davis Nixon was called back on a penalty and Ridgeline later punted.

The Buffaloes found themselves down by two scores at halftime thanks to a 2-yard run by Levani Damuni at the end of the first quarter and a 6-yard scamper by Thomas at the end of the second.

After the break, Ridgeline seemed to drive down for another score, gaining 46 yards on the opening drive, but a false start penalty and a 7-yard sack by Zach Tso forced a punt to the 13-yard line.

Junior running back Jeno Bins gave the Buffs a spark with a 35-yard run on the first play of the drive, then an 8-yarder later on to get to the opposing 20. Senior running back Lincoln Powers muscled Tooele to the 1-yard line on the next four plays, and Meoño snuck the ball over the goal line for Tooele’s first touchdown of the game with 3:39 in the third.

Tooele forced a three-and-out after the kickoff and took the ball back on its own 40-yard line a minute and a half later. Powers scored four plays later from 24 yards out to even the score after an Eli Shovan point-after attempt.

“We had to come out and win this game,” Smith said. “Nothing compares to this. Nothing.”

Ridgeline scored on the next possession, helped out by a 62-yard run by Damuni to open the drive and a personal foul by Tooele on what would have stopped a third-down play on the Tooele 3-yard line.

The Buffaloes came up short on the other end of the field and failed a fourth-down conversion 8 yards away from tying the game again, but the defense managed to force a punt with 2:47 left that led to Meoño’s late-game heroics.

“That’s a really tough offense to defend, and we just had a couple letdowns in the second half,” Ridgeline head coach Chris Howell said.

Meoño went 6-of-12 passing for 101 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Senior Blake Paystrup led the team in receiving with his 40-yard catch in the fourth quarter before the turnover on downs. Bins had 107 yards on the ground while Powers had 106 and a touchdown.

Vigil and senior defensive back Josh Leakehe led the team with eight tackles each.

Tooele will again travel to Cache Valley to take on Logan at 7 p.m. on Friday.